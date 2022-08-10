Jerry Hall Asks to Cancel Divorce From Rupert Murdoch

Former supermodel Jerry Hall asked the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday to dismiss her divorce petition against media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the Daily Mail reported.

Hall initiated the process five weeks ago. Her lawyer Ronald Brot filed the notice dated Aug. 9 in which she asked to dismiss the case without prejudice, according to the outlet.

By filing in California, Hall purposefully took advantage of the state's community property laws, which means any asset obtained during the marriage is, by default, split evenly between parties. She had initially cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court document.

The couple separated in June after being together for six years, in what is Murdoch's fourth marriage and Hall's second, unofficially.

Hall, who became an actress later in life, was partnered with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger from 1977 until 1999. The two held a marriage ceremony in Indonesia during the '90s, but the union remained unrecognized in the U.K. Together, the pair had four children.

The Australian-born Murdoch has a shakier relationship history. He was married to his first wife, Patricia Booker, for 11 years. He then married Anna Murdoch Mann in 1967 and stayed with her until 1999, breaking it off that same year to marry Chinese artist Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2013.

Murdoch owns the News Corporation, a powerful media company that owns outlets like The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and hundreds of local papers. He also runs the Australian version of television network Sky News, as well as Fox News in America.