DC Joins NY in Suspending Giuliani's Law License

Washington, D.C., has joined New York in suspending former President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani from the practice of law.

The ruling from the District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Wednesday cites Giuliani's law practice suspension in New York and will remain on hold until the resolution of his law license there, according to Politico.

Trump derided the suspension of his lawyer as a continuation of the "witch hunt" that he says dogged his entire administration. Giuliani considered the "horribly dishonest opinion" an effort to silence him on defending his client or talking about 2020 presidential election fraud.

"This is a Democrat decision by five judges who should be themselves investigated, because they're destroying fairness," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" in an in-studio interview last month on the night of New York's June 24 court ruling.

"I don't know exactly what I can't say and what I can say," Giuliani told Kelly.

"All I can tell you is America is not America any longer. We do not live in a free state. We live in a state that's controlled by the Democratic Party, by [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, and the Democrats."

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz opined that the suspension of Giuliani's law license will not stick because Giuliani was denied due process.

"I taught legal ethics for 35 years at Harvard; I've never seen a case like this," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" after the New York move.

Giuliani called it a political search for a crime and "a double standard" of American justice.

"There's no doubt if I was representing Hillary Clinton, I'd be their hero," Giuliani told Kelly. "I represented my client so effectively that they're trying to get me to shut up, because they know what's going to happen. They know what's going to happen in Arizona, and they know what's going to happen in Georgia.

"And they want this mouth shut."

New York considered Giuliani "an immediate threat to the public interest," a claim Giuliani decried as "dishonest."

"Did anybody torch anything as a result of anything I said? No," Giuliani added. "And, the statements they're talking about, supposedly create a danger. Where's the danger? Jan. 6 is over by the time we're talking about — they're saying those statements cause danger. Where? Who did what? Who blew up a car?"

Giuliani noted the American justice system should be investigating criminal allegations, not targeting someone in a search for a crime to prosecute.