Giuliani Released From Hospital After N.H. Car Crash

By    |   Monday, 01 September 2025 10:02 PM EDT

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was released from a hospital on Monday night, two days after he was treated for injuries from a car crash in New Hampshire.

"I'm happy to report that he got out of the hospital today. He's walking, thank God," Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, told WABC-AM in New York, The Hill reported.

Andrew Giuliani said that his father, 81, suffered fractured vertebrae and "he's in a lot of pain."

"But as you guys know, there are few tougher than Rudy Giuliani, so I'm — and obviously, you hear this news here just about a half-hour ago that President [Donald] Trump is going to nominate him to become a Medal of Freedom recipient, is kind of overwhelming considering that, you know, just two days ago, I was — I was concerned whether or not he'd — we'd still have him with us or not," he said.

The former mayor, who was also a personal attorney for Trump, was seriously injured in the car crash Saturday in New Hampshire when his vehicle was hit "from behind at high speed," said his head of security, Michael Ragusa.

According to a statement, Giuliani was taken to a trauma center, "where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

On Monday, Trump announced that Giuliani would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor. Trump called the former mayor "the greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


