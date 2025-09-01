N.H. Police: Giuliani Crash Unrelated to DV Incident

The New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) on Monday released new information about the weekend wreck that injured former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, including confirmation that the crash was unrelated to the domestic violence incident that he and his aide had been flagged down to assist in.

Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebra and other injuries when the Ford Bronco being driven by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, was struck from behind by Lauren Kemp, 19, of Concord, New Hampshire.

All three were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

NHSP released a statement Monday confirming an assertion by Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, that the domestic violence incident and the ensuing crash were unrelated.

"Investigators believe the driver who struck Goodman and Giuliani had no connection to the initial domestic violence incident. At this time, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including whether distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor. No charges have been filed," the statement read.

Ragusa previously told CBS News that Giuliani and Goodman were "struck from behind at high speed." NHSP did not confirm that Monday.

NHSP also said that troopers who arrived to address the domestic violence report on the southbound side of I-93 "responded immediately and provided aid" at the wreck, which happened almost directly across on the northbound side.

NHSP added that troopers' dashboard and body-worn cameras were being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a nearby trauma center and was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Before the accident, Giuliani had been "flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident" and contacted police on her behalf. NHSP said Goodman and Giuliani remained at the scene until troopers arrived to investigate. Goodman and Giuliani spoke with the troopers about what they had witnessed and then left the scene, exiting the interstate at a nearby exit.

NHSP said it will release updates as appropriate while the investigation continues.