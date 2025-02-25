Giuliani Done With Ga. Election Workers' $148M Judgment

Rudolph Giuliani has "fully satisfied" a $148 million judgment won by two Georgia election workers who said he defamed them by falsely claiming they helped steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Donald Trump, a Monday court filing shows.

A satisfaction of judgment was filed in Manhattan federal court, after the former New York City mayor and Trump adviser announced a settlement on Jan. 16 to compensate the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea' "Shaye" Moss.

Terms have not been disclosed, but Giuliani said after the settlement that he would keep his apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, his condominium in Palm Beach, Florida, and his personal belongings. He promised not to defame the plaintiffs again.

Lawyers for Giuliani and the election workers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The settlement averted a trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman over whether Giuliani could keep the condominium and World Series baseball rings gifted to him by the New York Yankees when he was New York mayor, from 1994 to 2001.

Freeman and Moss won the $148 million judgment from a Washington, D.C., jury in December 2023.

Giuliani, a Republican, still faces criminal charges in Arizona and Georgia for trying to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 win over Trump, a Republican. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Liman rejected a request by a firm seeking unpaid fees from Giuliani's now-dismissed personal bankruptcy case to be appointed receiver for the Manhattan apartment.