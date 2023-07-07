×
Giuliani Should Be Disbarred for Election Fraud Claims, Says D.C. Review Panel

Friday, 07 July 2023 03:19 PM EDT

A review panel says former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

Giuliani “claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence,” wrote the three-lawyer panel in a report released Friday that goes through the errors and claims in a Pennsylvania lawsuit he argued seeking to overturn the Republican president's loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, criticized the panel's work as “the sort of behavior we'd expect out of the Soviet Union.”

“I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice,” Goodman said in a statement.

Between Election Day and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Giuliani and other Trump lawyers repeatedly pressed claims of election fraud. He's the third lawyer who could lose his ability to practice law over what he did for Trump: John Eastman faces disbarment in California, and Lin Wood this week surrendered his license in Georgia.

The panel's report will now go to the D.C. Court of Appeals for a final decision.

Giuliani's law license in New York was suspended in June 2021 for statements he made while trying to pursue Trump's fraud claims.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


