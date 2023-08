Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., labeled the Georgia indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others a "Third-World spectacle."

The 19 were indicted on Monday for their alleged actions relating to the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Rubio's comments came in a Tuesday morning social media post on X. He wrote: "The latest Trump indictment in Georgia was prematurely posted online, announced at a late-night press conference & cites an election night 'victory speech' as the first act of a conspiracy A 3rd world spectacle carried out by a local prosecutor with political ambitions that far exceed her professionalism."