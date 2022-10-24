Sen. Rubio Says Campaign Volunteer 'Brutally Attacked' in Political Violence Incident

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says one of his campaign volunteers was "brutally attacked" by four people who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.

"Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida," Rubio tweeted Monday. "He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery."

The incident comes after President Joe Biden decried "mega MAGA Republicans" who "think it’s alright to threaten violence" in a Sunday interview on MSNBC.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel in early September called out Biden for his divisiveness and attacks on voters.

"Joe Biden's wretched attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices, and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice," she said in a statement.

"His agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the wealthy while punishing working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans."

Fox News in early October reported an uptick in several instances of political violence following Biden’s warning that supporters of former President Donald Trump pose threats to the country.