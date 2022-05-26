×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rubio | nba | china

Sen. Rubio Slams NBA for Politicizing Texas Elementary School Shooting

marco rubio speaks during a campaign rally
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:53 AM

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday slammed the NBA for politicizing the Texas elementary school shooting after the Miami Heat urged fans at a playoff game to demand gun reform after the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, including 19 children.

“The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America,” Rubio tweeted in response to a video posted by the Heat where the announcer urged fans to reach out to lawmakers and “also make a change at the ballot box.”

Rubio also urged the NBA to “condemn the genocide of Uyghur Muslims being committed by your business partners in China,” since “@NBA @MiamiHeat is so committed to social justice and has pledged to 'speak the truth.'”

China, a big partner for the NBA, has corralled as many as a million Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities into internment camps and prisons in recent years in an effort to tamp down extremism, reported The New York Times.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last year called the league’s relationship with China “complicated.”

“I do think it remains important, that particularly when tensions are high between governments, that we foster these sports, educational, cultural relationships,” Silver said before a playoff game last July. “I’ve said that from the very beginning. It certainly doesn’t mean that we are blessing everything that happens in China by any means. We are at root an American company, and so we follow U.S. government policy.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday slammed the NBA for politicizing the Texas elementary school shooting after the Miami Heat urged fans at a playoff game to demand gun reform after the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead, including 19 children.
rubio, nba, china
268
2022-53-26
Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved