Rubio Blasts Liberals for Jan. 6 'Hypocrisy'

Sen. Marco Rubio R-Fla., ripped into liberals' "ridiculous and shameless hypocrisy" for their outrage over the riot at the Capitol a year ago while they "downplayed" riots across the U.S. in 2020.

Rubio’s remarks came in a video and tweet posted early Thursday. He wrote: "Get ready to witness the shameless hypocrisy of the far left politicians & liberal activists masquerading as journalists who downplayed & excused riots & looting during the summer of 2020."

He elaborated in a video included in the tweet.

"What happened on Jan. 6 of last year at the U.S. Capitol can’t be defended and can’t be justified," he said. "It was a terrible day in America," Rubio continued, adding that everybody responsible for it should be prosecuted for the crimes that were committed.

"I condemn political violence. I don’t care who you are or why you say you’re doing it. But over the next few hours, you’re going to hear a lot of speeches, a lot of talk and a lot of opinions from far left politicians and far left activists who are masquerading as journalists. And these people … have a history of downplaying and even defending and justifying political violence and hooliganism when it happens to be perpetrated in the name of causes they support."

Rubio proceeded to ask where the liberal outrage was when "570 riots broke out across America" and "when over 2,300 instances of looting were going on across this country."

"Where was their concern for police officers and their support for law enforcement last year when over 2,000 of them were injured in the line of duty and their patrol cars were being set on fire in multiple cities?" he said. "Where was their anger and their outrage and their demand for accountability when prosecutors in places like St. Louis, Portland and New York City simply refused to press charges against the people responsible for these crimes? In fact, some of them were out there raising money to bail the perpetrators out."

Rubio maintained the anniversary of the riot at the Capitol is all about politics as far as the liberals are concerned.

"This kind of rank, ridiculous, and shameless hypocrisy is no problem for them," he said. "You want to know why? You want to know what today is really about for them? It’s about politics. It’s about promoting a political narrative – the political narrative that all Republicans are insurrectionists, all Republicans are a threat to Democracy and the only answer is a federal takeover of our elections to make sure the Democrats are in charge of government forever. That’s what today is about for them – politics."