Tags: Marco Rubio | rubio | daylight saving time | stupid

Sen. Marco Rubio: Changing Clocks Is 'Stupid'

marco rubio smiles in hearing
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)

Friday, 05 November 2021 09:40 AM

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, much to the chagrin of Sen. Marco Rubio.

The Republican senator from Florida is once again leading the charge to make daylight saving time permanent across the country.

Earlier this year, he reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would stop the changing of the clocks for good.

His initiative is backed by 19 states: Alabama, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Florida, and California.

Rubio railed against the fact that he will have to set his clock back an hour on Sunday in a video message.

"We’re about to once again do this annual craziness of changing the clock, falling back, springing forward," he said. "The overwhelming majority of members of Congress approve and support [ending this]. Let's get it done. Let’s get it passed, so that we never have to do this stupid change again."

Proponents of making daylight saving time permanent argue it betters the health and safety of the nation by saving energy, preventing traffic accidents, and curbing crime.

Jim Reed of the National Conference of State Legislatures told USA Today that six states enacted measures to make daylight saving time year-round during this year’s legislative session, meaning no clock changes.

Currently, states can opt out of participating in daylight saving time. However, it requires a change to federal law.

According to the 1966 Uniform Time Act, states must change the clocks to daylight saving time at a specified time and day or follow standard time throughout the year.

Daylight saving time was first enacted by the federal government during World War I as a way to conserve coal.

Standard Time resumes Sunday and lasts until March 13.

Newsfront
rubio, daylight saving time, stupid
Friday, 05 November 2021 09:40 AM
