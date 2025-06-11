Rubio Condemns Sanctions Imposed by Britain, Allies on Israeli Ministers

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the U.S. condemns sanctions imposed on two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia.

The countries imposed sanctions on the far-right ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

"These sanctions do not advance U.S.-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war," Rubio said in a post on X.

"The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel."