Tags: rubio | border | cartels | report

Rubio: Cartels, Not US Govt, Control Southern Border

sen. marco rubio speaks during a senate hearing
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (Anna Rose Layden/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 June 2022 10:39 AM

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, has blasted the Biden administration saying its policies have resulted in cartels, not the U.S. government, controlling the border with Mexico.

"For the first time in modern American history, our southern border is no longer controlled by the U.S. government — it is controlled by cartels," Rubio said in a statement.

"The Biden administration's woke priorities and strategy of appeasement are encouraging mass migration and emboldening dictators in the region. This is a national security threat, and it must be immediately addressed."

Rubio's comments came as he and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, released a report that claimed the administration is undermining U.S. efforts to stop the flow of illegal migration.

Also signing the report were Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Rob Portman of Ohio, Ted Cruz of Texas, Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

The report found:

  • "President [Joe] Biden has reversed important Trump-era reforms that effectively addressed illegal migration, and reinstated failed Obama-era policies."
  • "Transnational criminal organizations [TCOs] benefit from and prolong the illegal migration crisis by facilitating and profiting off the smuggling and trafficking of migrants."
  • "The governments of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras are falling short on their own domestic and international obligations to address transnational organized crime and illegal migration issues, putting U.S. security at risk."

The report recommends setting effective immigration controls in the U.S, strengthening border security, and targeting TCO human smuggling and trafficking.

On Monday, Cruz had announced cartels are bragging about the money they claim to have raked in from Biden’s crisis at the southern border.

Cruz had tweeted: "The cartels are boasting on social media about how much money they're making from the #BidenBorderCrisis.

"President Biden has allowed this to happen."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

