Rubio Blasts Biden's 'Verbal Miscues'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says President Joe Biden's "verbal miscues" strengthen the confidence of our enemies.

Rubio made his comments in a Tuesday tweet. He wrote: "President Biden's verbal miscues & mistakes aren't just embarrassing gaffes. They are damaging the confidence of our allies & bolstering the confidence of our adversaries."

Rubio did not cite any examples in his tweet.

But Biden had quipped that Russia's Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

The remark was followed by walk-backs and clarifications. It effectively made a bad situation worse in Eastern Europe NATO countries, a number of Republicans declared.

Biden attempted to clear things up on Monday, suggesting he was merely expressing "moral outrage" about Putin's invasion of Ukraine and insisting he was not walking back his remark.

"I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it," Biden told reporters.

Despite the White House's damage control on Biden's suggestion that Putin should be removed as Russia's leader, the damage has been done and the fallout continues, Republicans warned.

"If Biden can't give a speech on a matter this important without making such big mistakes, he should not be giving speeches on it," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted.