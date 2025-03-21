Rubio Bans Ex-Argentina President From Entering U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the former president and former minister of planning of Argentina have been denied entry into the U.S. due to “significant corruption” during their time in office.

“Today, I am announcing the designation of Cristina Elisabet Fernandez de Kirchner ('CFK'), former president of Argentina, and Julio Miguel De Vido ('De Vido'), former Minister of Planning of Argentina, for their involvement in significant corruption during their time in public office. This action renders CFK, De Vido, and their immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” Rubio said in official statement.

“CFK and De Vido abused their positions by orchestrating and financially benefitting from multiple bribery schemes involving public works contracts, resulting in millions of dollars stolen from the Argentine government. Multiple courts have convicted CFK and De Vido for corruption, undermining the Argentine people’s and investors’ confidence in Argentina’s future,” Rubio added.

The Trump administration has moved quickly since assuming power in January to ban those foreign government officials whose values run counter to the White House.

Earlier in the month the State Department announced a visa-restriction policy targeting foreign government officials and others who are believed to be responsible for facilitating illegal immigration into the country. The policy will target immigration, customs, airport, and port authority officials, and others who "knowingly facilitate the transit of aliens intending to illegally immigrate into the United States via the U.S. Southwest border," Rubio said in a statement.

Last week, Rubio announced on social media that South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the U.S. and declared, “South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-bating politician who hates America and hates @POTUS. We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”