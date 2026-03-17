Sen. Gallego Demands Details on Oil Release Plan

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is seeking answers from the U.S. Department of Energy about its plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gasoline prices have risen sharply due to the war with Iran, Axios reported Tuesday.

In a letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Gallego requested details on how the administration's planned oil release will impact fuel prices and supply in his state, where the price per gallon has risen significantly.

The inquiry comes as the administration moves forward with a phased distribution of 172 million barrels of crude oil from the reserve, part of a broader coordinated effort among members of the International Energy Agency to release some 400 million barrels globally.

According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. action will be structured as an "exchange," allowing companies to borrow oil with the requirement to return it later with additional barrels as a premium. Officials say the approach is intended to stabilize markets while ultimately strengthening the reserve without direct cost to taxpayers.

The department has already issued a request for proposals covering the first tranche of 86 million barrels.

In his letter, Gallego asked how the release would specifically address what he described as "exceptionally high gas prices" in Arizona, and sought clarity on the planning process behind the move.

The push reflects growing political attention on energy costs as the war with Iran reverberates through global oil markets and into domestic politics. Gasoline prices have risen by more than 70 cents per gallon on average since the onset of the conflict, according to data from AAA.

The White House has sought to reassure consumers, with President Donald Trump saying recently that fuel prices are expected to "come tumbling down" once the war subsides. Administration officials have also indicated they anticipate the war could conclude within weeks.

Gallego's letter underscores how energy policy is becoming a central issue on Capitol Hill, with potential implications for upcoming midterm elections and early positioning in the 2028 presidential race, in which he is viewed as a possible contender.