Sen. Gallego to Headline Emergency Town Hall for Alaska Dems

Fueling speculation about his political ambitions, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., reportedly was set to headline an emergency online town hall Wednesday hosted by the Alaska Democratic Party.

The virtual event, which is slated to be held from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time) was expected to discuss the threat to healthcare access posed by the GOP's tax-cut and spending bill currently making its way through Congress, as well as "the attacks to the Alaskan educational system that state Republicans have pushed during the most recent legislative session," The Hill reported, citing a press release.

"Donald Trump, Lisa Murkowski, and Dan Sullivan sent a clear message to the American people today: Your kids, your job, and your elderly relatives don't matter. This is one of the worst bills in the history of Congress," Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

"That's why the Alaska Dems are now convening an emergency town hall to let the people of Alaska know exactly how Murkowski and Sullivan sold them out. Billionaires don't need a break — working Alaska families do."

In a statement, Gallego said Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, have "sold out Alaska – voting for billionaire tax cuts while gutting health care for kids." He warned that the impact to Alaskans' lives from the policy bill will be devastating.

"People will die because of these cuts, thousands will lose coverage, and families will face impossible choices," Gallego said. "We can't let them get away with it, and that's why I'm fighting back — because Alaskans deserve better."

The online event comes in response to the Senate's Tuesday passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would fund President Donald Trump's second-term agenda. The massive legislative package, which has returned to the House for debate, seeks to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent and provide funding for border security, defense, and domestic energy production, among other Republican priorities.

One of the Democrats' main concerns with the megabill is the projected cuts to Medicaid, where approximately 11.8 million adults and children will be at risk for losing their health insurance.

Gallego has a history of involving himself in town halls outside his district. In May, he participated in a town hall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by the Pennsylvania and Bucks County Democrats.

Heading into the 2026 midterm elections, the freshman senator from Arizona has also reportedly supported Democrat Reps. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, and Angie Craig of Minnesota, leading to questions about his future in politics.

Gallego told NBC News this year that he has considered running for president, but wasn't focused on seeking higher office at the time.