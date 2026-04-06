British Royal Family Signals Break With Andrew

Former Prince Andrew did not appear with the royal family at St. George's Chapel in Windsor for Easter Sunday, marking what a Town & Country report described as a clear shift in his standing within the ruling monarchy.

Andrew, who had appeared at select family gatherings after stepping back from official duties in 2019, is understood to be excluded from such public royal events as the palace continues to distance itself.

Just one year earlier, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, attended the same Easter service alongside other members of the royal family, highlighting how sharply his role has changed.

The report described this absence as the start of a new phase in which his nonattendance is expected to be the standard.

The fallout stems from Andrew's links to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which intensified after a widely criticized BBC interview in 2019 and a civil lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that was later settled.

In 2022, Andrew relinquished the use of His Royal Highness and lost his honorary military titles and royal patronages following the lawsuit.

Further sanctions followed in 2025, when he was stripped of remaining titles and honors and ordered to leave Royal Lodge, signaling a deeper separation from royal life.

The report also noted that his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, did not attend the Easter service, a decision that reflects the continued impact of the issue.

Page Six reported that Andrew was seen driving on the Sandringham Estate during the holiday and walking his dogs while the rest of the royal family attended services in Windsor.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations he shared confidential trade information with Epstein during his time as a government envoy.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing in connection with the allegations tied to Epstein and the ongoing investigation.