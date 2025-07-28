NRCC on Roy Cooper: He Wants to Drag America Left

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who launched his Senate campaign Monday, is being accused by the National Republican Congressional Committee of wanting to make America more left-wing.

"Roy Cooper spent decades dragging North Carolina left, and now he wants to do the same to America," Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the NRCC said. "Roy Cooper supports men playing in girls' sports and raising taxes on working families. Roy Cooper marched with protesters and then let them burn Raleigh. And Roy Cooper assured all of America that [former President] Joe Biden was perfectly capable of being president for four more years. Roy Cooper doesn't want to make America great again; he just wants to take America left."

Cooper is running for the open Senate seat after Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced he was retiring. The two-term governor gives Democrats a prime opportunity to flip the seat blue.

"Politicians in D.C. are running up our debt, ripping away our healthcare, disrespecting our veterans, cutting help for the poor, and even putting Medicare and Social Security at risk just to give tax breaks to billionaires," Cooper said in his campaign video. "That's wrong, and I've had enough.

Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, is expected to be the Republican nominee, having been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law, passed on the race. Democrats must flip four seats to win back the Senate while also defending open seats in Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire and defending Georgia, a state Trump won in 2024.