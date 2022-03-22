×
Sen. Blunt: Eric Greitens Should Drop Out If Ex-Wife's Allegations Are True

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo. (Photo: Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 02:52 PM

Disturbing allegations from the ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., calling for him to drop out of the Republican Senate primary to fill his seat.

"If the filings are true, he should not be a candidate for the Senate," Blunt told The Hill on Tuesday.

Sheena Greitens is alleging spousal abuse in a court affidavit, saying Eric was violent to her and her kids in addition to having threatened to kill himself if she did not did not provide "specific public political support" before he resigned as governor in 2018.

"I stand by my sworn statements," Sheena tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Her statement vowed to keep her allegations to court, "under oath," in order to protect her kids.

Eric has denied his ex-wife's allegations and wrote in a statement Monday he will "pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs," according to the report.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is among the top Republicans calling for Eric Greitens to pull out of the race. Hawley has endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

"If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate," Hawley tweeted Monday. "It's time for Eric Greitens to leave this race."

Former President Donald Trump has not made an official endorsement in the important 2022 midterm race, nor has Blunt.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 March 2022 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
