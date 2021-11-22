Harry Potter Author Rowling Doxed Over Transgender Comments

Bestselling author, and creator of the “Harry Potter” universe, J.K. Rowling said Monday she has gotten “so many” death threats that she could “paper the house with them” after three activists posted a picture of her Scotland home showing her address on social media.

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out,” Rowling said in a post on Twitter Monday. “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Despite her firm left-wing politics, Rowling has found herself on the receiving end of activist ire for speaking out on the sex-based rights of women, which she said is threatened by the gender fluid ideology of those on the far-left that see gender as only a social construct and not a biological fact.

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile, but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape,” she said in the Twitter thread. “None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

Rowling said the three activists posed for a picture in front of her home, clearly showing the address, and asked those that retweeted the photo, even those who condemned the action, to delete them.

This is just the latest backlash since Rowling came out on Twitter in 2019 to support a Centre for Global Development think tank researcher, Maya Forstater, who lost her contract position after she was accused of being offensive when she posted on Twitter that transgender women could not change their biological sex, a 2019 article in the Hollywood Reporter said.

According to the article, Rowling posted a tweet supporting the researcher.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security,” the tweet reportedly said. “But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

Her stance caused a school to remove her name from one of the buildings, along with the late Prime Minister Winston Churchill for being “intolerant,” according to a February story from Breitbart London.

In addition, Rowling appears to be snubbed from an upcoming “Harry Potter” reunion on HBOmax in January that will include actors from the successful film franchise, but not Rowling, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The publication said on Nov. 16 that WarnerMedia announced the 20th anniversary special that will air in January but did not include the series creator among the appearing guests.