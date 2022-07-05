Highland Park Mayor: Gun Used in Shooting 'Legally Obtained'

Highland Park, Illinois, Mayor Nancy Rotering says the gun used in the mass shooting Monday at a Fourth of July parade was "legally obtained."

"I don't know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained," she said Tuesday during an interview on NBC's "Today show."

"I think at some point the nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns. If that is what our laws stand for, then I think we need to re-examine the laws."

Rotering said Highland Park suffered "unbelievable sadness" from the shootings.

"This tragedy should never have arrived at our doorsteps," she said. "It's one of these things that you ask yourself: If this reflects the values of who we are, then what does it say about us as a nation?"

Regarding the suspect, she said: "I don't believe he was previously known to police until yesterday. I know him as somebody who was once a Cub Scout, when I was the Cub Scout leader."

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, was taken into custody Monday after police identified him as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people and wounded at least 30, The Associated Press reported.