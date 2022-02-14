Rosario Dawson, Sen. Booker Have Split, Remain Good Friends: Report

Actress Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, have split after more than two years as a couple, according to reports.

A source close to Booker revealed the news to People, saying that they were not dating anymore but remained good friends.

Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraiser in the summer of 2018 and while nothing transpired from their first meeting, they reconnected months later. Booker recalled the day they met during an interview with The Washington Post.

"There was no love connection there," he said. "I think it was the places of life we were in. I was probably dating somebody when we first met."

During the interview, Booker also spoke about the second time he and Dawson crossed paths — when they hit it off.

"I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours," Booker said. "I had trouble asking for her phone number. . . . I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?' And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

Dawson added that although Booker was "a million and one percent" a "dork," he was also "so charming and so confident and so capable" and it just was not "his style" to be "some super-smooth kind of guy."

"What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes," she said.

Booker also spoke about their relationship during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, saying he was "blessed" to be with Dawson.

"As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person. And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already," he said. "Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person."