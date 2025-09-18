Rep. Ronny Jackson to Unveil Bill Creating Military AI Institute

Rep. Ronny Jackson will introduce legislation Thursday to codify a section of President Donald Trump's artificial intelligence strategy to establish a military research institute at a senior military college to help integrate artificial intelligence within the U.S. military.

The Texas Republican's legislation, called the Growing University AI Research for Defense (GUARD) Act, is designed to ensure the U.S. maintains a lead over the Chinese Communist Party in AI for defense and national security, according to background information on the bill obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

"China and our adversaries are pouring massive resources into AI, and America cannot afford to fall behind," Jackson told the outlet. "The GUARD Act delivers on President Trump's mission to ensure America remains the global leader in defense innovation, giving our warfighters the AI-driven edge to dominate our enemies and protect America's future."

The White House released Trump's "America's AI Action Plan" in July, outlining steps to strengthen AI infrastructure and research nationwide. One component of the plan calls for expanding AI programs at senior military colleges.

The plan calls for growing the nation's senior military colleges into "hubs of AI research, development, and talent building, teaching core AI skills and literacy to future generations."

Texas A&M University, one of six senior military colleges in the U.S., could receive resources to host the institute if the GUARD Act becomes law, Jackson's office said.

Trump has framed AI adoption as a top national security priority, likening the race with China to the Cold War-era space race with the Soviet Union.

"Whether we like it or not, we're suddenly engaged in a fast-paced competition to build and define this groundbreaking technology that will determine so much about the future of civilization itself," Trump said in July. "America is the country that started the AI race. And as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it."

Jackson serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, and Intelligence Committee and has been active on defense and national security policy.