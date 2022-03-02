RNC's McDaniel: Biden Did Not Grasp Pain He Caused in Speech

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is panning President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, saying that in it, he showed how he "fails to grasp the hurt his policies have caused American families."

"He did not take responsibility for his failures, offered no real solutions to the many crises Americans are facing, and instead doubled down on his disastrous and polarizing agenda," McDaniel said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Americans are struggling and Biden once again ignored them. Republicans will hold Biden and Democrats accountable in November."

In his speech to Congress, Biden started by leading a standing ovation for the people of Ukraine and criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, before touting his policies on the economy, COVID-19, and more in a speech that was heavily criticized by Republicans.

Meanwhile, McDaniel praised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who delivered the Republican response to Biden's speech.

"Gov. Reynolds' optimistic message of freedom and opportunity was a stark contrast to Biden's broken promises and Democrats' divisive agenda, the same way that Biden's failed administration is a stark contrast to GOP leadership across the country," said McDaniel. "Republican officials like Kim Reynolds have a record of real solutions helping struggling American families, workers, and small businesses."

In her rebuttal, Reynolds said Biden and his fellow Democrats, rather than "moving America forward," have "sent us back in time to the late ’70s and early ’80s, when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map."