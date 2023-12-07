Criticism of RNC Chair McDaniel Grows

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is again coming under fire following another disappointing election cycle for the GOP and amidst widespread reports of divisions within the party, The Hill reported.

Former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has reportedly grown "increasingly sour" on McDaniel following GOP losses in multiple states last month, including Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is also running for the GOP presidential nomination, last month said that the RNC doesn't have a "cohesive message," and his fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a petition to have McDaniel removed.

"The RNC became a very important part of winning elections," Hutchinson said last month while reacting to the GOP's recent losses. "I'm not seeing that right now. It seems like that we raise money, but we don't raise that much. But we don't have a message."

Ramaswamy was harsher.

"We've become a party of losers at the end of the day," Ramaswamy said during the third GOP presidential debate last month. "We have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight and look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over, yield my time to you."

Other observers don't lay all the blame on McDaniel.

"We hear in the run-up to elections that elections are not won or lost in Washington, D.C., and then the day after the election everybody tries to take credit for those elections that are not won or lost in Washington, D.C.," said longtime GOP strategist Doug Heye, who was communications director for the RNC in 2010. "That Republicans have had some disappointing cycles over the past few years to me is no reflection on Ronna McDaniel or the RNC.

"It's a reflection on how the party has changed over the past few years under Donald Trump and the real growing pains by which I mean how painful it is for the party to try and grow as it's gone through these changes."