×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Russia | ronna mcdaniel | rnc | inflation | economy

RNC Chief McDaniel Blasts Biden Over Inflation

Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 March 2022 07:31 AM

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is slamming President Joe Biden for not taking "responsibility" for the soaring inflation.

Her comments came in a Thursday night tweet. She wrote: "First Biden said inflation was 'transitory,' then inflation was 'good,' then inflation was caused by 'corporate greed,' then inflation was 'peaking,' and now they want to say it's because of [Vladimir] Putin. Biden promised to take responsibility. He is doing everything but!"

Pushed by the skyrocketing cost for gas, housing, and food, inflation rose 7.9% over the past year, The Associated Press said. It is the sharpest hike since 1982.

The increase reported Thursday by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in February. But it didn't include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the AP said.

Still, Biden said on Thursday: "Today's inflation report is a reminder that Americans' budgets are being stretched by price increases, and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin's price hike."

On Tuesday, Biden had announced the U.S. is "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" by banning imports of Russian oil.

Forbes had reported in July that Biden came out behind the transitory inflation theory. He said back then: "The reality is you can't flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is slamming President Joe Biden for not taking "responsibility" for the soaring inflation.
ronna mcdaniel, rnc, inflation, economy
227
2022-31-11
Friday, 11 March 2022 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved