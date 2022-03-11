RNC Chief McDaniel Blasts Biden Over Inflation

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is slamming President Joe Biden for not taking "responsibility" for the soaring inflation.

Her comments came in a Thursday night tweet. She wrote: "First Biden said inflation was 'transitory,' then inflation was 'good,' then inflation was caused by 'corporate greed,' then inflation was 'peaking,' and now they want to say it's because of [Vladimir] Putin. Biden promised to take responsibility. He is doing everything but!"

Pushed by the skyrocketing cost for gas, housing, and food, inflation rose 7.9% over the past year, The Associated Press said. It is the sharpest hike since 1982.

The increase reported Thursday by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in February. But it didn't include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the AP said.

Still, Biden said on Thursday: "Today's inflation report is a reminder that Americans' budgets are being stretched by price increases, and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin's price hike."

On Tuesday, Biden had announced the U.S. is "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" by banning imports of Russian oil.

Forbes had reported in July that Biden came out behind the transitory inflation theory. He said back then: "The reality is you can't flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen."