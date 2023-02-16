RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Must Fight to Retire Biden

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, speaking after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for the White House earlier this week, told Newsmax on Thursday that Republican contenders will be "so much better than anything President Joe Biden and the Democrats are putting forward."

"I'm very excited to put fresh Republican ideas, ideas in front of the American people, ideas that are working for the American people and contrast that with Biden, who has been a total disaster," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "National Report."

The committee will soon announce its debate schedule, she said.

"We're going to have a contested primary, and all of that is good for the Republican Party as we put forward our plan and our vision for the American people," said McDaniel.

McDaniel said Democrats have shut down any competition against Biden, who is "so damaged and so weak that he changed his primary calendar to put South Carolina first because he didn't want any Democrats jumping in."

That also means that "we know their field," McDaniel said. "They have a weak president, and we're going to have a great bench of candidates to put in front of the American people, and I think that's good for us heading into 2024."

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement against Haley, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. McDaniel said there will be some "tussling" between the candidates.

"That's fine, as long as we come together and remember what we're fighting against," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the border is being inundated, the fentanyl crisis is growing, and Democrats are weak on crime.

"When we're seeing inflation at the level, no matter what happens on that debate stage or through this primary process, we have to keep our eye on defeating Joe Biden," said McDaniel. "There'll be some back and forth, and then we're going to face the Democrats."

Haley has said there needs to be a "new generation of Republicans." Asked if the RNC would stand behind that, McDaniel said her priority is to see a Republican in the White House.

"I think we need to retire Joe Biden," she said. "He has been a disaster. He has turned his back on the American people. So for me, it is 'A.B.B.,' anybody but Biden, and that's how I think every day."

