×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ronna mcdaniel | nbc | republican national committee

McDaniel Plots Legal Battle After NBC Ouster

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 03:17 PM EDT

Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly intends to hire and work with high-profile lawyer Bryan Freedman in an expected legal battle with NBC after her abrupt ouster from the network.

According to Politico, McDaniel reached out to the prominent Los Angeles talent attorney  this week to explore her legal options even beyond recouping the dollar value of the contract — two years at $300,000 annually.

Politico also reported that McDaniel is mulling potential defamation and hostile work environment torts after MSNBC's top talent took turns ripping her on air.

McDaniel announced her resignation as RNC chair in February.

According to Politico, McDaniel is angry about getting the boot from NBC since she'd been welcomed by executives — who had aggressively recruited her — but never met the top network talent before the rollout.

Politico said McDaniel is most furious that the network did little to push back on a multi-day campaign against their new hire on their own airwaves, Politico reported.

"The part that pisses me off most about this is not necessarily that they folded; it's [that] they allowed their talent to drag Ronna through the mud and make it seem like they were innocent bystanders," one unnamed source close to McDaniel told Politico.

Freedman's past clients have included Megyn Kelly, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Tucker Carlson, Politico noted.

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment to Politico.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly intends to hire and work with high-profile lawyer Bryan Freedman in an expected legal battle with NBC after her abrupt ouster from the network.
ronna mcdaniel, nbc, republican national committee
229
2024-17-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved