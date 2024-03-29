McDaniel Plots Legal Battle After NBC Ouster

Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly intends to hire and work with high-profile lawyer Bryan Freedman in an expected legal battle with NBC after her abrupt ouster from the network.

According to Politico, McDaniel reached out to the prominent Los Angeles talent attorney this week to explore her legal options even beyond recouping the dollar value of the contract — two years at $300,000 annually.

Politico also reported that McDaniel is mulling potential defamation and hostile work environment torts after MSNBC's top talent took turns ripping her on air.

McDaniel announced her resignation as RNC chair in February.

According to Politico, McDaniel is angry about getting the boot from NBC since she'd been welcomed by executives — who had aggressively recruited her — but never met the top network talent before the rollout.

Politico said McDaniel is most furious that the network did little to push back on a multi-day campaign against their new hire on their own airwaves, Politico reported.

"The part that pisses me off most about this is not necessarily that they folded; it's [that] they allowed their talent to drag Ronna through the mud and make it seem like they were innocent bystanders," one unnamed source close to McDaniel told Politico.

Freedman's past clients have included Megyn Kelly, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Tucker Carlson, Politico noted.

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment to Politico.