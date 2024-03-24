MSNBC Chief: McDaniel Won't Be Contributor

MSNBC’s president has reportedly quashed concerns that former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be turning up on the liberal cable network.

MSNBC’s president Rashida Jones has been trying to quell the backlash from Friday’s internal memo from political chief Carrie Budoff Brown that McDaniel was being hired at NBC News as an on-air contributor, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The memo had said McDaniel would contribute “across all NBC News platforms,” triggering pushback from some on-air hosts and staffers, the Journal reported.

MSNBC is part of the NBC News division.

The Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported Jones told staffers there were no plans to bring McDaniel aboard the staunchly liberal channel, addressing worries of some anchors and producers about McDaniel’s ties to former President Donald Trump and the RNC’s role in his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

MSNBC is currently the No. 2 cable news network, trailing Fox News but ahead of CNN, the Journal noted.

McDaniel has become a lightning rod in GOP political circles, with many Trump allies and advisers angry over her role in the RNC’s facilitating a neutral GOP primary, according to the Journal.

“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team, Brown wrote in the internal memo, the Journal reported.

“As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider’s perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party — which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history.”

McDaniel was set to be on NBC's Sunday show “Meet the Press,” and is expected to be a presence on the NBC News NOW streaming platform, the Journal reported.