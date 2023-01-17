Over 150 Donors Sign Letter Backing Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chief

More than 150 GOP donors said they are supporting Ronna McDaniel's bid for another term as chair for the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Hill said it obtained a copy of an endorsement letter ahead of the Jan. 27th election. Those who signed it included former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, casino owner and mega-donor Steve Wynn, and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken.

"Ronna is a tireless fundraiser and a trustworthy steward of donor resources," the letter to RNC members said. "We are confident her continued leadership will put us in the best position to conduct a smooth and victorious 2024 Presidential election.

"As investors in the party and successful leaders in our businesses and communities, we believe Ronna should be elected to another term to continue this important work, which she will do with skill and determination," the donors added.

Candidates running for RNC chair will face off later this month in a forum just ahead of an important vote by national committee members to decide the party's leadership, Politico reported.

The forum will take place Jan. 25-26, in Dana Point, California, according to an email sent to members by the national party's counsel. The chair election will be held the following day.

The Hill pointed out that McDaniel just needs to win the support of only a majority of the RNC's 168 members to be elected to another term, while her challengers, Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer who has worked with former President Donald Trump on election cases, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, will need the support of at least two RNC members in three different states or territories to just get on the ballot, according to The Hill.

Each state has a total of three RNC members.