RNC Chief McDaniel Rips Biden Over Title 42 Appeal

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, blasted President Joe Biden for an appeal of a court's ruling blocking his administration from ending Title 42.

McDaniel tweeted Tuesday morning: "Illegal immigrants are surging to the border in record numbers and what is Biden doing? Appealing a court's decision blocking them from ending Title 42, which will make the crisis even worse!"

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday stopped the Biden administration from lifting the Title 42 order, which immigration officers have used to expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, including asylum-seekers.

District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana, ruled that the Biden administration violated administrative law in April when it announced its intention to halt Title 42, a health order aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases in the country.

As a counter, Department of Justice lawyers representing the administration argued that Title 42 was originally meant to be temporary, and that it merely served as an emergency health order.

"The Administration disagrees with the court's ruling, and the Department of Justice has announced that it will appeal this decision. The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court. However, in compliance with the court's injunction, the Biden Administration will continue to enforce the CDC's 2020 Title 42 public health authority pending the appeal."

Under then-President Trump, the CDC in March 2020 established Title 42 in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.