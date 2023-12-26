×
Conservatives Push RNC Chair McDaniel to Resign

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 04:50 PM EST

Two social media posts wishing her followers a Merry Christmas on Monday spurred a wave of calls for RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign, Newsweek first reported.

McDaniel posted back-to-back messages to X, the site formerly known as Twitter: "Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! Let us rejoice and give thanks for the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth gives us joy, hope, and new life" in one.

McDaniel followed it up with a post praying "for all those spending Christmas away from their loved ones, especially our troops overseas and first responders."

Many did not return the sentiment.

"Resign," replied social media personality Rogan O'Handley, also known as "DC Draino."

Another did wish McDaniel a "Merry Christmas."

"Please give Republican voters the gift of your resignation this Christmas," read the rest of the post.

Two others called on conservative activist Scott Presler to take over the RNC.

"Please gift us all with your resignation, Ronna. We NEED @ScottPresler. Have you contacted him yet?" read one.

"All I want for Christmas is for you to resign and @ScottPresler to take your spot," read another post.

McDaniel has tried to toe the line of impartial presider over the Republican primary amid the headwinds of a large chunk of the party who want her to anoint former president and front-runner by far Donald Trump. Even Trump has decried McDaniel and the RNC for not being supportive enough.

Onetime congressional candidate Laura Loomer took aim at McDaniel for a GOP fundraising blast email that listed the remaining GOP candidates in alphabetical order, which meant Trump was last.

Look what @GOPChairwoman sent out on Christmas Eve. I mean, talk about being disrespectful to President Trump and the GOP base. Notice she put Trump’s name last … and then asked for donations. Unreal. This is why everyone hates @GOPChairwoman," Loomer posted.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

