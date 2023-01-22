Harris: Florida Republicans Are 'Extremist So-Called Leaders'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Florida Democrat leaders about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' stance that the College Board's AP African American Studies course runs counter to state law, and called Florida Republicans "extremist so-called leaders."

During a visit to Florida marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris spoke with state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, saying, "Every student in our nation should be able to learn about the culture, contributions, and experiences of all Americans — including Black Americans — who shaped our history. Unfortunately, in Florida, extremist so-called leaders ban books, block history classes, and prevent teachers from freely discussing who they are and who they love. Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America's future."

The Florida Department of Education notified the College Board of its decision to reject the course, stating in a letter that "as presented, content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

However, the letter states, "in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion.”

According to National Review, many of the readings and topics of the course advocate for critical race theory, which runs counter to Florida's Stop WOKE Act.