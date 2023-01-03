DeSantis Knocks 'Floundering' Washington in Florida Inauguration Speech

During his inauguration address on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knocked the "floundering federal establishment" in our nation's capital.

"Florida has led the way in preserving what the … father of our country called the 'sacred fire of liberty,'" DeSantis said during his speech, according to The Hill.

DeSantis continued: "When the world lost its mind, when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue, Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans, and even for people around the world. In captaining the ship of state, we choose to navigate the boisterous sea of liberty rather than cower in the calm docks of despotism.

"Florida's success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C.," added DeSantis.

Shortly thereafter, DeSantis said the federal government "wields its authority through a sprawling, unaccountable and out-of-touch bureaucracy that does not act on behalf of us, but instead looms over us and imposes its will upon us.

"The results of this have been predictably dismal. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable. Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure," added DeSantis, who secured a second term by defeating Democratic Party gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist by 19-plus percentage points.

With the 2024 presidential race on the horizon, DeSantis currently stands as a co-favorite for the Republican National Committee's nomination, along with former President Donald Trump.

However, when asked about the governor's plans for the future, a DeSantis aide told CNN that "he is focused on his second term. In his eyes, there’s no rush."