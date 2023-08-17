DeSantis Debate Tactics: 'Hammer Vivek,' 'Defend Trump'

A trove of documents outlining intelligence and strategies for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was posted online, including advice "to take a sledgehammer" to Vivek Ramaswamy, "attack Joe Biden and the media" three to five times, and "defend Trump."

The debate strategies come from the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down, which has effectively taken the reins from the DeSantis campaign, giving him access to more than a $130 million PAC to lead the way without breaking campaign finance law of having private communications between the PAC and official campaign, The New York Times reported.

That is likely why the files were released publicly online, according to the report.

"This was not a campaign memo, and we were not aware of it prior to the article," DeSantis campaign Communications Director Andrew Romeo told Newsmax on Thursday. "We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden."

Notably, the documents outline seven debate opposition research files, but not one for former President Donald Trump, who told Newsmax he would refuse to sign the pledge to endorse the ultimate GOP nominee.

"There are four basic must-dos," one document urges DeSantis, who is referenced as "GRD," short for Gov. Ron DeSantis:

"Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times." "State GRD's positive vision 2-3 times." "Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response." "Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack."

The plan to target Ramaswamy comes as Trump shared a Scott Rasmussen poll that showed Ramaswamy taking over the second spot in national GOP primary polling from DeSantis.

One memo viewed online by the Times, but no longer listed on the website, was labeled "Debate Memo" and dated Aug. 15.

The debate strategy included references to "Roger Ailes' Orchestra Pit Theory," which suggests a candidate can get more of a ratings boost by falling off the stage than by getting into a discussion on foreign policy.

The memo outlined "potential Orchestra Pit Moments," harnessing some Trump-esque strategies, according to the Times:

"Take a sledgehammer to Vivek Ramaswamy: 'Fake Vivek' or 'Vivek the Fake.'"

"Defend Trump when Chris Christie attacks him," including calling out Christie for toeing Democrat talking points on Trump: "Trump isn't here, so let's just leave him alone. He's too weak to defend himself here. We're all running against him. I don't think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who's auditioning for a show on MSNBC."

Battle back against criticism of his personality with "a personal anecdote story about family, kids, Casey, showing emotion."

Position himself as "carrying the torch" for Trump's MAGA movement when Trump is gone.

Praise Trump as "a breath of fresh air and the first president to tell the elite where to shove it," and note Trump "was attacked all the time, provoked attacks all the time, and it was nonstop."

But also note indictments on Trump have effectively damaged his electability with "so many distractions that it's almost impossible for him to focus on moving the country forward," adding that "this election is too important. We need someone that can fight for you instead of fighting for himself."