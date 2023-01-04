DeSantis Ups Fight Against CRT in Florida Schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who began his second term Tuesday, is proving he's not letting up in his fight against woke politics and the teaching of such left-wing ideologies as critical race theory in state schools.

The Republican governor has mandated that all state university and college systems report expenditures and resources used for campus activities related to progressive topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis' press secretary, tweeted Wednesday a copy of a memo sent by the DeSantis administration to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida.

The memo, dated Dec. 28, said that as DeSantis "prepares policy and budget proposals ahead of the 2023 legislative session, it is important that we have a full understanding of the operational expenses of state institutions." The memo gave institutions a Jan. 13 deadline to provide "costs associated with the administration of each program or activity," including staff expenses and how much state money is being used for each program.

The memo comes amid a legal fight over legislation dubbed the Stop WOKE Act, which DeSantis signed in April. The act prohibits critical race theory from being taught in state schools and universities and prohibits any teaching that could make students feel they bear personal responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex or national origin. It also blocks businesses from using diversity practices or training that could make employees feel guilty for similar reasons.

In November, U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, a Barack Obama appointee, issued a temporary injunction against portions of the act, which took effect July 1. The state is appealing the decision.

Nick Seabrook, chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of North Florida, tweeted Wednesday the memo "is a transparent attempt to achieve through intimidation what [DeSantis] was unable to achieve through legislation. The goal is to chill protected speech and punish institutions that deviate from the administration's approved curriculum.”

During his inaugural address Tuesday, DeSantis criticized some cities and states that "have embraced faddish ideology at the expense of enduring principles."

"This bizarre but prevalent ideology that permeates these policy measures purports to act in the name of justice for the marginalized, but it frowns upon American institutions," he said. "It rejects merit and achievement, and it advocates identity essentialism. We reject his woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. ... We will never surrender to the woke mob; Florida is where woke goes to die."