Former Reagan Chief of Staff Duberstein Dead at 77

Ken Duberstein, then-President Ronald Reagan's last chief of staff, has died, Axios reported Thursday. He was 77.

Duberstein died Wednesday at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., his widow, Jackie, told Axios. No cause of death was given.

Considered one of Washington's most connected people, Duberstein had been ill and retired recently from his firm, The Duberstein Group, an independent strategic planning and consulting company.

Duberstein was promoted to White House chief of staff in 1988 and served in the role until the end of the Reagan administration. He also served as deputy chief of staff and head of legislative affairs under Reagan.

The personable Duberstein was also a consultant to TV show "The West Wing."

Supreme Court Justice David Souter, who had been guided by the former White House chief of staff during the Souter's confirmation process, officiated at the Dubersteins’ wedding in 2003.

The Washington Examiner reported that Duberstein shifted away from conservative politics in 2008 when he announced his support for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama. He also filed a brief supporting gay marriage in the 2013 Supreme Court case of Hollingsworth v. Perry.

Duberstein had been Boeing's longest-serving lead director, and served on other corporate boards, including Travelers.

He was born in Brooklyn on April 21, 1944, and is survived by his wife and three children.

Jackie told Axios a funeral at Washington Hebrew Congregation, with elder statesmen as speakers, was being planned.