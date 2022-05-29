Uvalde Commissioner: 'Still In Dark' About all Circumstances Surrounding Shooting

Local Texas officials are still “in the dark” about all the facts surrounding the mass shooting of at an elementary school in Uvalde, County Commissioner Ronald Garza said Sunday.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Garza said “we’re still learning about new developments that are coming to light.”

“I’m like a lot of people, I'm still in the dark,” he said about the lack of a police officer assigned to the school being there during the shooting.

But he said there are multiple schools in the county and the officer might have been at another one when the shooting erupted.

“People are asking questions. Parents lost children. They're devastated. And it's just a sad situation. And I think the community deserves answers,” he said.

But he said there’s other questions as well.

“Perhaps it was a lack of security, training,” Garza said. “I think there are multiple factors that might be involved here. But, you know, right now it is easy to point fingers… It is easy to play the blame game. … our community, I think, needs to focus on healing right now.”

He said he welcomes an investigation, including a request by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, for the FBI to intervene in any probe.

“I think we need to learn more. As tragic as this may seem, we need to learn from this,” he said.

According to Garza, the shooter’s family is “a good” one.

“I have no indication as to why or what the motive was,” he said. “The family of the shooter is … a family of faith. They value church. They value hard work. I've known them for many years. The great grandparents, grandparents, uncles, and this should not be a reflection on them.”

“We raise our children and we try to raise them in the right way, but sometimes our children have different thoughts, have different attitudes, personalities, but we do the best we can,” he said,

Garza said he also has mixed feelings about what should be the future for the Robb Elementary School.

“I went through that school. My dad taught there,” he said, adding that “after school, he and a few students would water those pecan trees.”

“My opinion is I hope the school is not erased,” he said. “Yes, … we need a memorial out there. Do we need to section off the area where the shooting took place? Perhaps.”

