Ex-Biden Aide Ron Klain Testifies Before House Oversight Panel

Ron Klain, former chief of staff in the Biden White House, testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Thursday, answering questions as the panel continues its probe of the 46th president's mental fitness and autopen use.

Klain's approach was a departure from several other former Biden aides who invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and refused to answer questions.

As the interview broke for lunch, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., described Klain as "fairly responsive" to questioning, which he expected to continue until late afternoon.

"I found Mr. Klain to be very credible," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said, according to The Hill. "He answered every single question. He was fully cooperative."

The California Democrat added that Klain was "forthcoming" about conversations he had with the former president.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., noted that Klain was "answering the questions carefully" and was "not trying to avoid answering the questions."

"I think he is telling what he knows accurately," Biggs said, according to The Hill. "He's trying to be accurate."

Ahead of Klain's interview, Comer said that Americans want to know if former President Joe Biden was "aware of what the autopen was being used to sign his name on," or if the former president's family members or senior administration officials were "just acting unilaterally as president of the United States and using the autopen."

In recent days, several other former Biden administration aides invoked their Fifth Amendment rights when appearing for depositions and refused to answer the committee's questions, including Annie Tomasini, deputy director of Oval Office operations; Anthony Bernal, former chief of staff to first lady Jill Biden; and Kevin O'Connor, Biden's former White House physician.

Comer blasted Tomasini on Friday for pleading the Fifth, calling her refusal to testify "unbelievable."

"It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve," Comer said. "It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."

Others, however, like former Biden aides Ashley Williams and Neera Tanden, have cooperated during depositions and answered questions from the panel.

One Biden ally The Hill spoke with said that "people are going to take different approaches" when it comes to the GOP investigation.

"Some might speak to committee, while others may invoke their Fifth Amendment rights," the ally said. "But none of it changes the fact that this investigation isn't about oversight — it's about political retribution."

