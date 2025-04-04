Sen. Johnson: Will Talk to Trump About Tariff Relief

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, vowed to talk with President Donald Trump to offer exemptions to his sweeping tariffs on foreign imports “to make sure that businesses can survive.”

Johnson’s appearance Thursday on “PBS NewsHour” came amid many Republican lawmakers expressing concern regarding Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announced Wednesday. Trump imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imported goods starting Saturday, with higher individualized reciprocal tariffs on countries with which the U.S. has the largest trade deficits.

Canada and Mexico were exempt from the “Liberation Day” tariffs because they had been hit by levies as pressure to prevent illegal immigration and the trafficking of fentanyl into the U.S. But four GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a resolution Wednesday to end Trump's emergency declaration on fentanyl that underpinned the tariffs on Canada.

Johnson was not among them, even though Canada is Wisconsin’s largest trading partner and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

Johnson said the impact of the retaliatory tariffs will be the same “that just putting the tariffs on to begin with was. So, any kind of retaliation will increase the pain level. There's no doubt about that.”

Johnson was then asked which industries and sectors he is most worried about being affected in his state.

“Well, again, manufacturers that export, manufacturers that import products that aren't, for example, made in America anymore, it's going to take a long time to onshore some of those products,” Johnson said, according to a transcript of the interview. “So, we will certainly be talking to the president as this thing continues to drag out in terms of exemptions to make sure that businesses can survive.”

Johnson called Trump’s move on tariffs “bold and risky.”

“I for one hope he is correct,” he said. “I want him to succeed. I want the American consumers to succeed. I want Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers to succeed. … It's interesting as I talk to manufacturers and farmers in Wisconsin that they agree with what President Trump is trying to accomplish here.

“They realize that we have not been treated fairly by our trading partners. They realize that there are many crucial and vital products that are vital to our national security that we don't manufacture here, and in some way, shape or form, we're going to have to reshore them.

“So, they agree with what President Trump's trying to accomplish, but I think everybody's kind of bracing to see what the fallout and really how painful this experience is going to be.”