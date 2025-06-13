Senate GOP Hawks Coming Around on Megabill

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., learned firsthand what White House pressure feels like for a Republican lawmaker expressing reluctance to approving President Donald Trump's "one, big, beautiful bill."

Johnson, who told Newsmax that the legislation codifies the sharp increase in budget deficits during and immediately after the pandemic, and does not bring them down to pre-COVID-19 levels, had a recent one-on-one phone call with the president.

The senator had been pitching to remove all of Trump's new tax priorities from the bill and instead focus the legislation exclusively on extending expiring tax cuts from 2017, cutting spending and raising the debt ceiling, The New York Times reported.

Also, during a meeting with other Finance Committee Republicans last week, Trump urged Johnson to speak more positively about the bill.

"Don't be negative to create leverage for yourself," one White House official told Politico about the message to Johnson. "If you want to negotiate, like, we can negotiate in private. We're all reasonable people."

The message apparently was received.

"When the president says, 'Ron, you've been so negative, that's just not even helpful,' I want to be helpful," said Johnson, who admitted he had "downplayed what is good in the bill."

"We all want to see President Trump succeed. Everybody is trying to help. That's why, if I seem to have been striking a more hopeful tone, it's because I am more hopeful."

Johnson's softer tone with the megabill is an example of how Senate hardliners regarding the deficit appear to be coming around to the president's way of thinking. That also includes conservative Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"I believe we'll get a deal done. I'm doing everything I can to represent my state," Scott said, Politico reported.

Lee sounded slightly less enthusiastic when he said he's "been working with my colleagues and the White House to make the big bill beautiful," but added, "it's not where it needs to be yet."

Politico on Thursday reported that Trump and his White House team see the July 4 deadline for Congress to produce the president's signature tax cut and spending legislation as being nonnegotiable.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Wednesday he will force senators to remain in Washington over the July 4 recess to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

With Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a hard "no" vote on the bill, Thune can only afford to lose three GOP senators, with Vice President JD Vance breaking a tie.