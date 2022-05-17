Sen. Ron Johnson Slams Biden for Visiting Buffalo After Skipping Waukesha

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., rebuked President Joe Biden for finding "the resources" to visit Buffalo, New York after refusing to travel to Waukesha, Wisconsin following a mass killing in November.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday were scheduled to visit Buffalo, where a gunman killed 10 people outside and inside a supermarket on Saturday.

The president refused to visit the scene of the deadly Christmas parade attack in Waukesha.

The suspect in the Buffalo shooting was an 18-year-old white male. A 40-year-old Black career criminal has entered not guilty pleas on all counts – six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 71 other counts – stemming from the parade attack.

"Last year when Darrell Brooks murdered six innocent people and injured over 60 during the Waukesha Christmas parade, the White House claimed President Biden couldn't go to Waukesha because it would require too many 'assets' and 'resources,'" Johnson told DailyMail.com in a statement.

"But within hours of the most recent senseless tragedy, the White House apparently found the resources to plan a presidential trip to Buffalo. These horrors deserve equal attention from the President of the United States, and the media should be pointing out the disparity in his response."

Johnson added that, "in his inaugural address, President Biden stated his No. 1 goal was to unify and heal our nation. Unfortunately, he has done the exact opposite."

In November, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the reason Biden had no plans to visit Waukesha was that visiting a community required a lot of assets and taking of the community's resources.

Psaki's replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Monday also defended Biden's absence in Waukesha compared to his immediate visit to Buffalo.

"I mean, he's visited many communities," Jean-Pierre said. "Buffalo he was … you know … he's able to go tomorrow [Tuesday] to Buffalo before the trip. That is something that was important for him to do."

Career criminal named Darrell Brooks Jr. was taken into custody following the deadly incident during a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, Biden was expected to call on Congress to pass gun control legislation when he visits Buffalo.

White House officials confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Biden will "call on Congress to take action to keep weapons of war off our streets and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and people who have a serious mental illness."