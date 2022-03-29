Sen. Ron Johnson: Media Outlets 'Ignored' Hunter Biden

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday criticized the news media saying they should have apologized for their coverage of Hunter Biden.

Johnson told, "Fox & Friends" that he and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, did their own "investigation" into federal corruption that led to a report that was "ignored" by the media.

"Senator Grassley and I were doing our investigation into a number of corrupt areas of the federal government," Johnson said. "One of the things that got on the radar screen was the conflict of interest that Hunter Biden had, for example, with Burisma in Ukraine.

"We started looking into it, and we uncovered a vast web of foreign financial entanglements. We issued our report before the election. We thought it was important the American public would understand the extent that [President] Joe Biden would be compromised as United States president, but the media just ignored it."

He added that the press "actually instead ran the false accusations created by our Democrat colleagues in the Senate that Senator Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation. Nothing could have been further than the truth. ... We've got no apologies from the mainstream media acknowledging the fact that we were right, they were wrong. And that's part of the problem here, is we have a complicit media."

Johnson went on to accuse the media of not being "impartial," saying, "They're basically advocates for the Democrat Party. They got Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement, elected president. Now they're going to be covering up for all the disasters of his policies that are weakening this country and, quite honestly, tempting tyrants to do what Vladimir Putin did in Ukraine."