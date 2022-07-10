Sen. Ron Johnson: FBI Has Done 'Squat' in Hunter Biden Probe

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Sunday charged the FBI hasn’t been “forthright” about “potential criminal activity” allegedly contained in material found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson declared “our FBI, our Justice Department hasn’t really done squat.”

“To me, there seems to be all kinds of potential criminal activity on that computer,” he alleged, complaining the Department of Justice and FBI “won't answer our questions about potential conflict of interest” with some interactions.

“They don't even let the U.S. Attorney in Delaware answer our oversight request in terms of [whether] people have been recusing themselves. So there's an enormous cover-up going on here.”

“The FBI, the Department of Justice have not been forthright. I don't think they're rigorously investigating this,” he added. “I'm concerned they'll be involved in the cover-up as well. Even if they do indict, I fear they will seal the records, and the American public will never get the full truth.”

Johnson maintained the laptop is revealing a lot about his foreign business dealings.

“Hunter Biden was well aware of the fact that his activities were red flags and certainly could have triggered suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department,” he said.

“He was highly concerned about payments that he was making to nonresident individuals who appeared to be connected to an east European prostitution or human trafficking ring, that those were going to flag his transactions,” Johnson claimed. “Of course, we're seeing that Joe Biden, apparently, paid for at least $32,000, maybe unwittingly. But the fact of the matter is Hunter's computer is a treasure-trove of information.”

According to Johnson, “we don't have equal justice.”

“We have a two-tiered justice system one that will cover up for Democrats and their powerful friends, the elites, and the rest of Americans,” Johnson charged. “And I think we're seeing that big time with Hunter Biden and all of his very suspicious transactions.”

Nevertheless, Johnson said much is already known based on the laptop revelations.

“I think the American people deserve the truth on this because Joe Biden is certainly compromised,” he said.

“There's probably a reason why Joe Biden canceled the China initiative which was a Department of Justice program to investigate Chinese theft of our intellectual property on the university system,” he argued. “Why in the world would he cancel that? Is it because he knows China knows all the transactions and exactly what Hunter Biden was involved in? So, no, this is a huge scandal. The American public deserve the truth.’

He said he concern remains “about all of this in terms of our Department of Justice …that to the extent that they might indict Hunter, I'm afraid they'll enter a plea agreement, and part of that plea agreement might be to seal the records so the American public never knows the truth.”

“That would be a travesty,” Johnson said.

