Sen. Ron Johnson: DOJ, Media Have Double Standard

Sen. Ron Johnson Sunday accused the Department of Justice of engaging in a double standard with its investigations into former President Donald Trump and slammed the liberal media for refusing to cover the Biden family's business dealings, especially those that involve President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

"When you consider the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, when you consider the fraudulent and corrupt investigation on Russian collusion — which was a complete lie, and the FBI knew it was — you put all of these things together, and the FBI, the Department of Justice have interfered in the 2016 election, the 2020 election, and here we go again," the Wisconsin Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo. "They're going to be interfering in the 2024 election."

Trump was indicted Thursday on 37 counts of alleged criminal activity in connection with classified and nonclassified documents that were being kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Johnson Sunday argued that it is "hard not to be suspicious" of the DOJ and believe that it is attempting to keep Trump from returning to the White House.

"The investigation of Hunter Biden has been dragging on for years," he told Bartiromo. "They were able to wrap up this [Trump] investigation very rapidly. In addition, they announce it pretty much the same day when the details of the FBI confidential human sources is going to be revealed by members of Congress."

Just before news of Trump's indictment was made public, the House Oversight Committee was allowed by the FBI to see a document with claims from an informant that the president and Hunter Biden each got $5 million from an executive at Burisma Holdings, the Ukraine energy firm that had given Biden's son a job.

Meanwhile, Johnson accused the mainstream media of being "complicit, compliant, and corrupt" for focusing news stories on Trump and not on the Biden family.

Further, he accused Biden of opting to pursue criminal charges against Trump, when other presidents had not sought criminal charges in other cases.

"President [Gerald] Ford decided it was best for America not to pursue prosecution against President [Richard] Nixon. President Trump pretty much made the same decision by deciding not to pursue any kind of prosecution of Hillary Clinton," said Johnson. "Joe Biden could've made the same decision, but he didn't."