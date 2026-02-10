WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ron johnson | dhs funding | democrats | demands

Sen. Johnson: Dems' DHS Warrant Demand Is 'Unworkable'

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 04:33 PM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., ripped into Democrats on Tuesday, calling their proposal to tie Department of Homeland Security funding to a requirement that federal immigration officers obtain a court-issued warrant for enforcement operations "completely unworkable."

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to secure DHS funding after the measure was carved out of the main appropriations package in an effort to appease Democrats and avert a partial government shutdown on Jan. 30.

Johnson told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he hopes Congress can pass another stopgap funding measure to buy more time, but said Democrats have been unreasonable in negotiations.

Democrats who oppose President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement efforts "want to defund DHS just like they want to defund police," Johnson said.

DHS funding covers Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It also includes other agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, and the Transportation Security Administration.

Democrats appear unwilling to budge from a list of 10 demands they have said must be met to approve DHS funding. Those demands include requiring court-issued warrants for enforcement actions, better identification of DHS officers, new use-of-force standards, and an end to racial profiling.

Democrats argue that the changes are necessary following the shooting deaths of two anti-ICE protesters in encounters with federal law enforcement last month in Minneapolis.

Democrats "want to make it almost impossible for ICE to do its job," said Johnson, a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. "Of the 10 demands, probably the most obnoxious is they want to require judicial warrants, which is completely unworkable.

"Our immigration laws have always been enforced by the executive branch, through administrative law judges. We have, again, literally millions of cases that need to be adjudicated. Our Article III courts simply can't handle that, and Democrats know it."

The White House sent a counterproposal addressing some of Democrats' demands, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it late Monday "incomplete and insufficient," according to CNBC.

Johnson also defended ICE officers who wear masks or obscure their faces during enforcement actions, accusing Democrats of wanting political activists to "dox" agents.

"Democrats want to make sure that ICE can't use masks," he said. "Why is that?

"Because they want their activists to be able to dox them and put their families at risk."

Johnson warned that a government shutdown would cause serious harm, noting that FEMA and TSA would face funding disruptions if DHS appropriations lapsed, even as other parts of the department have been funded through previous legislation.

"They're really playing with fire here," he said.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., ripped into Democrats on Tuesday, calling their proposal to tie Department of Homeland Security funding to a requirement that federal immigration officers obtain a court-issued warrant for enforcement operations "completely unworkable."
ron johnson, dhs funding, democrats, demands
443
2026-33-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved