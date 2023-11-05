Sen. Johnson: FBI's Cover-Up on Biden Probe "Greater Scandal'

Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday he appreciates an investigation launched last week by House Weaponization Select Committee Chair Jim Jordan into the intelligence community and the obstruction of an inquiry he and fellow Senator Chuck Grassley launched into Hunter Biden, but he thinks the corruption of federal law enforcement is the "greater scandal."

The FBI's cover-up of the investigation, which it labeled as "Russian disinformation," is a scandal that is as serious as the "corruption of the Biden crime family," the Wisconsin Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

Jordan, in a letter to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, said his committee is "investigating allegations that the U.S. Intelligence Community obstructed a congressional inquiry in 2020 by falsely alleging that the work of two U.S. Senators was advancing Russian 'disinformation,'" reports the Washington Examiner.

Johnson and Grassley claim that an Aug. 6, 2020, briefing by the FBI's then-deputy assistant director for counterintelligence, Nikki Floris, and its then-Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force Bradley Benavides interfered with their probe into the business dealings involving President Joe Biden's family, including son Hunter.

Grassley has also demanded information about the FBI and Department of Justice involving whistleblower disclosures informing his office about political bias.

"This whistleblower that came to Sen. Grassley's office is not getting the attention he deserves," Johnson said Sunday. "Basically what it reveals is there were 40 confidential human sources the FBI had that had derogatory information on the Bidens, and the FBI shut them all down"

Johnson also called it a scandal that the "corrupt and complicit media" is covering up "everything as it relates to the corruption of Democrats and the Bidens."

"If you go back to the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, you see the corruption of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," said Johnson. "You see the coordination of the first [former President Donald] Trump impeachment where you had whistleblowers working with Adam Schiff, you follow that through to the obstruction of our investigation into Hunter Biden by the FBI and intelligence community."

There were also Democrat senators who obstructed the investigation, "claiming that Sen. Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian information," said Johnson.

"But, again, the media is not going to look into this," he said. "If we had an unbiased media, you wouldn't have that corruption in federal agencies, but we have a highly partisan media, and it's going to be a problem getting to the bottom of all of this."

Meanwhile, there are strong laws protecting whistleblowers, but they aren't used well, said Johnson.

"These courageous people who come forward, and they do whistleblow, and they do describe corruption if they go public, they get destroyed, which is why the whistleblowers coming to our offices are remaining confidential... we need people who have the courage to identify themselves and start telling the truth if we're ever going to restore credibility and integrity to these agencies."