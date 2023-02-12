Sen. Ron Johnson: Biden 'Detached From Reality' on China

President Joe Biden is "detached from reality" and "delusional" about the threat posed by China as well as its use of spy balloons, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"He's detached from reality," Johnson said of Biden. "He's delusional. He says that we have control over it. We don't.

"And the fact that he doesn't acknowledge the fact that what is happening here is alarming and puts our nation in peril is itself alarming."

As the balloon drifted over the United States some two weeks ago, Republicans scrutinized the president over his handling of the situation.

"We don't exactly have the A-team in place right now," Johnson continued, "which is also more than unfortunate. We have got to say the B-team isn't probably even accurate ... And it should alarm Americans."

As the balloon floated over the continental U.S., drifting across nuclear sites and such, defense officials recommended the president not shoot it down until it reached the coast of South Carolina, so teams could retrieve the craft over Atlantic waters and gather intelligence from it.

Johnson's criticism of Biden comes after reports of three additional objects of unknown origin being shot down in North American airspace.