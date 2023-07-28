DeSantis Cautions Against 'Woke' AI

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, is warning of "woke" artificial intelligence.

According to Florida Politics, DeSantis made his comments during a campaign appearance in Osceola, Iowa, in response to a question about AI.

"So, you have some of these big AI companies, a lot of their data, you know, is more woke," he said. "It does have a little bit of a political agenda. And so, there's a lot of power to it."

The governor has been involved in a war against woke.

He told Newsmax on July 19 that if he is elected president in 2024, he will end wokeness in the military, believing it will fix low morale and poor recruiting that the armed forces have experienced under the culture-conscious Joe Biden administration.

In a recent campaign speech in South Carolina, DeSantis, who is in a distant second place behind former President Donald Trump among 2024 Republican presidential candidates, unveiled his "Mission First" proposal for the Pentagon.

"I'm a Navy veteran. I served in Iraq. I got to do a lot of things, and I was always very proud of that," DeSantis said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think most veterans are very proud of having worn the cloth of their country. Many of them come up to me now, and they say, 'I would not want my kids or grandkids joining today's military.'

"Why? We see things like the Navy using drag queens for recruiting. You see the military services indulging in social experimentation at the expense of readiness, lethality. It's not good for morale," he continued.

Florida Politics noted that, during his campaign stop in Iowa, DeSantis voiced his concerns about U.S. strategic competitors' use of AI.

"China is trying to do it for its military. We're going to have to compete on the military side with AI, but I don't want a society in which computers overtake humanity," DeSantis said. "And I don't know what the appropriate guardrail is federally because a lot is going to change in a year and a half with this because it's going so rapidly."