×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | woke | political | agenda | cautions

DeSantis Cautions Against 'Woke' AI

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 09:39 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, is warning of "woke" artificial intelligence.

According to Florida Politics, DeSantis made his comments during a campaign appearance in Osceola, Iowa, in response to a question about AI.

"So, you have some of these big AI companies, a lot of their data, you know, is more woke," he said. "It does have a little bit of a political agenda. And so, there's a lot of power to it."

The governor has been involved in a war against woke.

He told Newsmax on July 19 that if he is elected president in 2024, he will end wokeness in the military, believing it will fix low morale and poor recruiting that the armed forces have experienced under the culture-conscious Joe Biden administration.

In a recent campaign speech in South Carolina, DeSantis, who is in a distant second place behind former President Donald Trump among 2024 Republican presidential candidates, unveiled his "Mission First" proposal for the Pentagon.

"I'm a Navy veteran. I served in Iraq. I got to do a lot of things, and I was always very proud of that," DeSantis said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think most veterans are very proud of having worn the cloth of their country. Many of them come up to me now, and they say, 'I would not want my kids or grandkids joining today's military.'

"Why? We see things like the Navy using drag queens for recruiting. You see the military services indulging in social experimentation at the expense of readiness, lethality. It's not good for morale," he continued.

Florida Politics noted that, during his campaign stop in Iowa, DeSantis voiced his concerns about U.S. strategic competitors' use of AI.

"China is trying to do it for its military. We're going to have to compete on the military side with AI, but I don't want a society in which computers overtake humanity," DeSantis said. "And I don't know what the appropriate guardrail is federally because a lot is going to change in a year and a half with this because it's going so rapidly."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, is warning of "woke" artificial intelligence.
ron desantis, woke, political, agenda, cautions
352
2023-39-28
Friday, 28 July 2023 09:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved